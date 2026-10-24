Delhi-Bihar bus fares surge as Diwali, Chhath travel demand intensifies

Private bus fares from Delhi-NCR to Bihar have risen sharply ahead of Diwali and Chhath Puja, with tickets on some services costing up to three times their usual prices, according to fares listed on online bus-booking platforms.

A comparison of fares listed for different travel dates showed tickets on several Delhi-NCR-Bihar services priced at ₹2,500-4,000 during the festive period, against regular fares of ₹840-2,000. Tickets on some premium and luxury services were listed at as much as ₹9,999.

On the Delhi-Patna route, fares for some services were also significantly higher for peak festive dates than for travel earlier in November. One comparison showed a ticket priced at ₹4,839 for November 12, against ₹1,614 for November 1, an increase of about 200 per cent.

Why are bus fares rising ahead of Diwali and Chhath?

Private intercity bus fares can vary depending on the departure date, coach category and the number of seats remaining. Lower-priced seats tend to sell out first on peak travel dates, leaving passengers with more expensive sleeper and premium services.

The rush is also putting pressure on other transport options. Indian Railways has introduced additional festive services, including a special Vande Bharat train between New Delhi and Patna, amid heavy demand on routes connecting the national capital with Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh.

The Delhi government and Bihar State Road Transport Corporation have also been considering additional bus services between Delhi and Bihar to manage the festive rush, according to Patna Press.

Fares rise on Uttar Pradesh routes too

The trend is not limited to Bihar-bound services. Private bus fares on routes connecting Noida with cities in Uttar Pradesh also rose sharply during the previous Diwali season.

In October 2025, an air-conditioned private bus ticket from Noida to Lucknow was listed at around ₹4,999 for peak travel dates, against the usual fare of ₹600-700.

Tickets on Noida-Gorakhpur and Noida-Prayagraj services were listed at ₹7,304 and ₹7,350, respectively.