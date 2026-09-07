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Home / India News / Delhi building collapse: Police issues lookout notice against owner

Delhi building collapse: Police issues lookout notice against owner

The notice was issued as efforts continue to trace those allegedly responsible for the incident

Rescue personnel conduct a rescue operation after five-storey building collapsed in a congested bylane in Satya Niketan near Delhi University's south campus, Monday, Sept. 7, 2026 (PTI Photo)

Rescue personnel conduct a rescue operation after five-storey building collapsed in a congested bylane in Satya Niketan near Delhi University's south campus, Monday, Sept. 7, 2026 (PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2026 | 11:44 AM IST

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The Delhi Police has issued a lookout notice against Hari Ram, the owner of the five-story building that collapsed in Satya Niketan, resulting in the deaths of six individuals, official sources said on Monday.

The notice was issued as efforts continue to trace those allegedly responsible for the incident, the police source added.

Earlier, the police booked Hari Ram and others on charges of culpable homicide, negligence in upkeep of a structure, and endangering safety of others, at the South Campus Police Station.

So far, 11 people have been rescued from the debris, as search and rescue operations entered the second day on Monday.

 

The building, which housed a boys' paying guest accommodation near Delhi University's South Campus, collapsed around 1.30 pm on Sunday while repair work was underway. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 07 2026 | 11:43 AM IST