Delhi building collapse: Police issues lookout notice against owner

The Delhi Police has issued a lookout notice against Hari Ram, the owner of the five-story building that collapsed in Satya Niketan, resulting in the deaths of six individuals, official sources said on Monday.

The notice was issued as efforts continue to trace those allegedly responsible for the incident, the police source added.

Earlier, the police booked Hari Ram and others on charges of culpable homicide, negligence in upkeep of a structure, and endangering safety of others, at the South Campus Police Station.

So far, 11 people have been rescued from the debris, as search and rescue operations entered the second day on Monday.

The building, which housed a boys' paying guest accommodation near Delhi University's South Campus, collapsed around 1.30 pm on Sunday while repair work was underway.