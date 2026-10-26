Delhi CM inspects Yamuna cruise ahead of trial, launch expected in days

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday inspected Delhi's first Yamuna river cruise service, named 'Namo Yamuna River Safari', which is expected to be formally launched in the coming days after the completion of trial runs.

Gupta, Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra and other officials took a ride on the cruise and inspected the facilities.

The cruise will operate between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur, covering a stretch of around 4-5 km, and offer a 40-minute ride, he said.

Each ride will accommodate a maximum of 30 passengers, he added.

Tickets will be available online through the Delhi Tourism website, the official said, adding that the service is intended to offer residents and tourists a new way to experience the city and its riverfront.

The project is being developed to promote river-based tourism along the Yamuna stretch upstream of the Wazirabad barrage. The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) and Delhi government agencies signed an agreement in March 2025 to develop cruise tourism on a four-kilometre stretch between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur.

The boats will be equipped with inboard bio-toilets (zero discharge), an announcement system, and safety jackets.

The operator will be responsible for providing a safe, reliable, and comfortable cruise service, ensuring the safety of all passengers, crew, and other river users.

The air-conditioned boats will be either leased or owned and should not be more than two years old. The operator will be required to ensure a minimum of four trips per day.