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Home / India News / Delhi Congress protests against fuel, milk price hikes across capital

Delhi Congress protests against fuel, milk price hikes across capital

The demonstrations were held outside petrol pumps and dairy booths across Delhi under all 258 Block Congress Committees

Congress flag

Protesters alleged that the rising prices of fuel and essential commodities were burdening common people and worsening inflation (Representative Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2026 | 11:48 AM IST

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The Delhi Congress on Saturday staged protests across the national capital against rising inflation, a day after the BJP-led Centre increased petrol and diesel prices by Rs 3 per litre.

The demonstrations were held outside petrol pumps and dairy booths across Delhi under all 258 Block Congress Committees (BCCs), with party workers protesting against the rising prices of fuel and milk.

"The failed policies of the Modi government have set petrol, diesel, and milk prices on fire," the party said in a post on X.

Several Congress workers from the Chandni Chowk District Congress Committee also held a protest carrying placards over rising fuel prices. The placards bore slogans such as "Expensive diesel, expensive oil, the Modi government has failed" and "Costly diesel and oil have left the public distressed."  Protesters alleged that the rising prices of fuel and essential commodities were burdening common people and worsening inflation.

 

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav also joined a protest near dairy booths in Bhalswa and demanded an immediate rollback of the price hikes.

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Congress workers further alleged that the BJP-led Centre increased the prices of everyday commodities soon after the Assembly elections, adding to the hardships faced by common people.

"As soon as the elections ended, the BJP-led government has delivered a severe shock to common people by increasing the prices of petrol, diesel, and milk," a Congress worker alleged.

Petrol and diesel prices were raised by ₹3 per litre on Friday for the first time in more than four years, amid the rising prices following the Iran conflict.

The hike pushed petrol prices in New Delhi to ₹97.77 per litre from ₹94.77, while diesel prices rose to ₹90.67 from ₹87.67, according to sources.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Congress Indian National Congress protests Fuel prices

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First Published: May 16 2026 | 11:48 AM IST

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