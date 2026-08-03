Delhi court acquits Brij Bhushan in women wrestlers' sexual harassment case

A Delhi court acquitted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Monday in the case related to the alleged sexual harassment of women wrestlers.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Ashwini Panwar of the Rouse Avenue Courts passed the acquittal order, reported Bar and Bench. Reacting to the verdict, SIngh said, "On the first day, when my first statement came, I had said that if any verdict or any charge is proven, I will hang myself. Today, the court acquitted me with honour. It is a matter of happiness for me and my supporters... Today is a happy day," quoted ANI.

Singh's lawyers described the verdict as an "honourable acquittal", Bar and Bench reported.

Vinod Tomar, former assistant secretary of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and co-accused in the case, was also acquitted.

What was the case against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh?

Brij Bhushan, a former Member of Parliament and former WFI chief, was accused by six women wrestlers of sexually harassing them between 2016 and 2019 at the WFI office, his official residence and during foreign trips. Charges of sexual harassment were framed against him in May 2024, although he was discharged in relation to the allegations made by one of the six complainants.

He was also booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act after a minor wrestler levelled allegations against him. However, she later withdrew her complaint, following which the case was closed.

The Delhi Police filed a chargesheet against Brij Bhushan on June 15, 2023 under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to outrage a woman's modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking) and 506(1) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

In May 2024, the trial court framed charges of sexual harassment and outraging the modesty of women against him in connection with the complaints of five women wrestlers, holding that there was sufficient material to proceed with the trial. The court had also framed charges of criminal intimidation under Section 506(1) of the IPC in relation to the complaints of two wrestlers.