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Home / India News / Delhi court cancels Sharjeel Imam's interim bail for violating conditions

Delhi court cancels Sharjeel Imam's interim bail for violating conditions

Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai passed the order on an application filed by the prosecution seeking cancellation of Imam's interim bail

Sharjeel Imam

Sharjeel Imam | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2026 | 4:56 PM IST

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A Delhi court on Saturday cancelled the interim bail granted to activist Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 northeast Delhi riots case, holding that he had violated a condition prohibiting him from coming in contact with mediapersons.

Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai passed the order on an application filed by the prosecution seeking cancellation of Imam's interim bail.

The court had granted Imam interim bail for seven days, from October 4 to 10, to attend his cousin's wedding, subject to certain conditions, including a prohibition on using social media and interacting with mediapersons.

The prosecution alleged that Imam violated the conditions by being present when a mediaperson interviewed his brother.

 

After examining videos uploaded on YouTube and social media platform X, the court observed that the footage showed Imam sitting in the same room where his brother was being interviewed by a journalist.

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Rejecting the defence's contention that the video was a compilation of separate clips and that Imam was not present during the interview, the court said the footage indicated that the clips had been shot in the same room at approximately the same time.

The court observed that the journalist was present in the room where Imam was also sitting and held that he had violated the condition imposed in the September 22 order granting him interim bail.

The defence argued that Imam had neither given an interview nor interacted with any mediaperson. It said the interview was given by Imam's brother, who was not subject to the bail conditions.

The court said Imam should surrender in jail by Saturday evening. His counsel submitted that he had already boarded a flight and would reach Delhi to surrender.

The case pertains to an FIR registered in connection with the 2020 northeast Delhi riots and includes charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and various provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Delhi court

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First Published: Oct 10 2026 | 4:56 PM IST