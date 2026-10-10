Delhi Court dismisses Parvesh Verma's complaint against Saurabh Bharadwaj

A Delhi court on Saturday dismissed a criminal defamation complaint filed by Delhi minister Parvesh Verma against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Neha Mittal declined to take cognisance of the complaint.

She said that the imputations attributed to Bharadwaj were in the nature of questions and did not amount to defamation. A detailed order is awaited.

Verma had alleged that Bharadwaj made certain malicious and false posts on social media.

He claimed that Bharadwaj's statements linking him to a POCSO Act case related to an incident in a school in his former constituency of West Delhi damaged his reputation.

Bharadwaj and Verma have made allegations against each other ever since the latter slapped an AAP supporter in full public view during a road inspection in the Vikaspuri area after charges of shoddy public work.