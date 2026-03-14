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Home / India News / Delhi court grants interim bail to accused in AI Summit protest case

Delhi court grants interim bail to accused in AI Summit protest case

The protesters also allegedly scuffled with security personnel and police staff deployed at the venue

Protest, AI Summit Protest, AI Summit, India AI Impact Summit 2026

Indian Youth Congress workers staged a protest during the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam. (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2026 | 8:45 PM IST

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A Delhi court on Saturday granted interim bail till March 28 to an accused in the "shirtless" protest case, while directing him to join the investigation.

Additional Sessions Judge Amit Bansal was hearing the anticipatory bail plea of Rajeev Kumar, who is accused of being part of a "premeditated conspiracy" and recording the incident at the AI Summit protest on his mobile phone.

Representing Kumar, advocates Nagendra Kumar and Amrish Ranjan Pandey stated that their client, who was a media consultant in his personal capacity, had registered independently for the summit, had clean antecedents, and was ready to join the probe.

 

"It is directed that applicant Rajeev Kumar would join the investigation with the investigation officer (IO) on March 16 and shall also cooperate with the investigation. He shall continue to join the investigation as and when directed by the IO," the court said.

On February 20, a group of Indian Youth Congress workers entered the AI summit venue, wearing or holding white T-shirts with images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump printed on them, along with slogans such as "India-US Trade Deal", "Epstein Files" and "PM is compromised".

The protesters also allegedly scuffled with security personnel and police staff deployed at the venue.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : India AI Impact Summit Congress Protest

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First Published: Mar 14 2026 | 8:45 PM IST

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