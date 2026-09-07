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Home / India News / Delhi fake recruitment racket busted, 5 arrested for targeting job seekers

Delhi fake recruitment racket busted, 5 arrested for targeting job seekers

The racket came to light on September 1, when Delhi Police received information about a suspected fraudulent call centre operating in the Sangam Vihar-Jharoda Majra area

Job Scam alert

The accused allegedly offered positions such as data entry operator, data analyst, web designer and accountant at different companies and demanded money under fabricated recruitment-related charges | Image: Canva

Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2026 | 9:57 AM IST

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The Delhi Police arrested five people for allegedly running a fake recruitment racket targeting job seekers with false offers of employment at automobile and other related companies, news agency PTI reported on Sunday.
 
According to the police, the accused contacted candidates whose details they had procured through a job-recruitment platform. They allegedly induced them to make successive payments on the pretext of completing different stages of the recruitment process.
 
The arrested accused were identified as Satish Chander Maurya (30), Bindia alias Mahi (20), Preeti alias Supriya (22), Prachi alias Sweety (19), and Radhika alias Bhumi (19).
 
The racket came to light on September 1 when Delhi Police received information about a suspected fraudulent call centre operating in the Sangam Vihar-Jharoda Majra area.
 
 
Following the information, the police conducted a raid and found three accused operating the setup and making calls to prospective job seekers. Two other accused were subsequently traced and arrested during the investigation.

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How did the fake job racket operate?

The accused allegedly offered positions such as data entry operator, data analyst, web designer and accountant at different companies and demanded money under fabricated recruitment-related charges.
 
Victims were initially asked to pay ₹499 as courier charges, followed by demands for ₹1,500 for a uniform, ₹3,500 for laptop security, ₹5,500 for account opening, ₹6,500 for medical security and ₹8,500 for affidavit charges.
 
The total amount demanded at different stages was ₹25,999.
 
During the operation, police recovered 12 mobile phones, a tablet, seven ATM/debit cards, two bank passbooks, three notepads containing mobile numbers and ₹6,730 in cash. Fake joining letters and QR codes were also recovered.
 
Police said the accused used QR codes linked to different bank accounts to receive payments and would block victims who refused to make further payments.
 
Further investigation is underway to trace the money trail, identify other associates and ascertain the number of victims.

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Topics : Delhi Police online recruitment Fake jobs Job offer scams Scam

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First Published: Sep 07 2026 | 9:39 AM IST