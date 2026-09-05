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Home / India News / Delhi gets rain, cooler weather; heavy rainfall across north, central India

Delhi gets rain, cooler weather; heavy rainfall across north, central India

Delhi recorded 2 mm of rain at Safdarjung between 11.30 pm Friday and 8.30 am Saturday, while IMD has forecast widespread rain and thunderstorms across several parts of India

People wade through a waterlogged road following heavy rainfall, in the outskirts of Ahmedabad, Gujarat

People wade through a waterlogged road following heavy rainfall | Image: PTI

Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2026 | 10:10 AM IST

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Delhi residents woke up to morning showers on September 5 as the minimum temperature fell to 24.8 degrees Celsius, 3.4 degrees lower than the previous day. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds in the national capital. 
Safdarjung recorded 0.7 mm of rain between 11.30 pm on Friday and 5.30 am on Saturday, followed by another 1.3 mm in the subsequent three hours till 8.30 am. Palam recorded a minimum temperature of 22 degrees Celsius, down 3.5 degrees from the previous day. 
The IMD has forecast light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph across Delhi. The maximum temperature is likely to remain around 30 degrees Celsius. 
 
The latest IMD All India Weather Forecast Bulletin issued on Saturday morning said fairly widespread to widespread rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is likely over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on September 5. Isolated heavy rain is also likely over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Punjab and West Uttar Pradesh on September 5-6.

Heavy rain likely across north and central India

The IMD has forecast fairly widespread to widespread rain with thunderstorms and lightning over Himachal Pradesh on September 5 and Uttarakhand during September 5-10. Rajasthan is also likely to receive fairly widespread to widespread rain on Saturday. 

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Madhya Pradesh is likely to receive isolated heavy to very heavy rain on September 5. Heavy rain is also likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, parts of West Bengal and Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and some other parts of the Northeast. 
Konkan and Goa are likely to receive fairly widespread to widespread rainfall during September 5-10, while Gujarat, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Saurashtra and Kutch are likely to receive isolated to scattered rain. 
In the south, scattered rain with thunderstorms and lightning is likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Telangana during September 5-10. Coastal Karnataka is likely to receive fairly widespread to widespread rainfall during the period. 
The IMD has said a well-marked low-pressure area over northwest Madhya Pradesh and adjoining southwest Uttar Pradesh is likely to remain quasi-stationary over the region during the next 24 hours. The monsoon trough also passes through the centre of this system, supporting continued rain activity across parts of north and central India.
 

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First Published: Sep 05 2026 | 10:08 AM IST