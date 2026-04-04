Delhi government to deploy weed harvesters to reduce pollution in Yamuna

Delhi government to deploy two weed harvester machines at the Najafgarh Drain- one of the biggest contributors of pollutants into the Yamuna, Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said on Saturday.

According to officials, by targeting the problem at its source, these machines are expected to significantly reduce the pollutant load entering the river while also improving drainage efficiency across the city.

"Cleaning the Najafgarh drain is directly linked to cleaning the Yamuna. We are now using modern, Made-in-India machines aligned with the vision of Swachh Bharat to deliver real, visible change," Singh, who is also the Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) minister, said.

These dual-purpose harvesters are not just machines- they represent technology-led governance in action, he added.

Powered by a 112-horsepower engine and equipped with a storage capacity of approximately 14 cubic meters, the machines can cut, collect, and remove dense aquatic vegetation such as water hyacinth along with floating trash, officials added.