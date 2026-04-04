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Home / India News / Delhi government to deploy weed harvesters to reduce pollution in Yamuna

Delhi government to deploy weed harvesters to reduce pollution in Yamuna

Officials said targeting pollution at its source, these machines will reduce pollutant load entering the river and improve drainage efficiency across the city

Yamuna, Delhi Yamuna

Powered by a 112-horsepower engine and equipped with a storage capacity of approximately 14 cubic meters, the machines can cut, collect, and remove dense aquatic vegetation such as water hyacinth along with floating trash, officials added. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2026 | 11:04 PM IST

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Delhi government to deploy two weed harvester machines at the Najafgarh Drain- one of the biggest contributors of pollutants into the Yamuna, Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said on Saturday.

According to officials, by targeting the problem at its source, these machines are expected to significantly reduce the pollutant load entering the river while also improving drainage efficiency across the city.

"Cleaning the Najafgarh drain is directly linked to cleaning the Yamuna. We are now using modern, Made-in-India machines aligned with the vision of Swachh Bharat to deliver real, visible change," Singh, who is also the Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) minister, said.

 

These dual-purpose harvesters are not just machines- they represent technology-led governance in action, he added.

Powered by a 112-horsepower engine and equipped with a storage capacity of approximately 14 cubic meters, the machines can cut, collect, and remove dense aquatic vegetation such as water hyacinth along with floating trash, officials added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Yamuna Delhi government weed Delhi Pollution

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First Published: Apr 04 2026 | 11:04 PM IST

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