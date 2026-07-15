Delhi govt approves Bill to make time-bound service delivery a legal right

The Delhi government has approved a law that will make time-bound service delivery into a public legal right, the CMO said on Wednesday.

The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday.

The reform is aimed at strengthening transparency, accountability, and efficiency in delivery of government services, officials said.

"Under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi Cabinet has approved the Delhi (Right of Citizen to Time Bound and Ease of Delivery of Services) Bill, 2026, replacing the 2011 law with a modern, technology-driven legal framework for citizen-centric governance," the Delhi CMO said in a post on X.

The move will provide time-bound services to every citizen of Delhi as a legal right. The service will be delivered in an end-to-end digital form and the system will be equipped with automatic escalation in case of delay, it said.

Independent citizen grievance redressal mechanism, a Delhi Right to Service Commission, penalties to fix accountability, a transparent and tech-driven and citizen-centric governance, will be part of the Bill, it said.

The Bill is likely to be brought in the upcoming Monsoon session of Delhi Assembly for approval, officials said.