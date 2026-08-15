Delhi govt extends pink ticket scheme for women on DTC buses till August 31

The Delhi government has again extended the pink ticket facility for women passengers in Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses till August 31, an official order said on Saturday.

In an earlier direction issued by the transport department, 'Pink Saheli' smart card was supposed to be made mandatory from August 16.

"The competent authority has now been pleased to accord approval for further extension of the existing arrangement for issuance of paper-based pink tickets up to August 31. Accordingly, during this extended period, eligible women passengers may continue to be issued paper-based pink tickets for availing the free bus travel facility in DTC/DoT (Cluster) buses," the order said.

During the extended period, special emphasis shall be laid on public awareness through depot announcements, in-bus announcements, social media, print media and other appropriate channels, it added.

So far, around 18 lakh cards have been distributed across the city, and the government aims to increase these figures by the end of August, after which the card will be made mandatory.

According to officials, it has been decided to gradually phase out the existing paper-based pink ticket and shift to a smart card-based system for availing the benefit of free bus travel.

The Delhi government has set up 50 authorised centres across the city to facilitate the issuance of Pink Saheli smart cards, the order said.