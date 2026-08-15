Saturday, August 15, 2026 | 08:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch

Buzzing :

Sapta Dhara RoadMapAI skills trainingFree coaching centresIndia Health TransformationSebi Bond platform rulesScreenless fitness trackerIndependence Day travel demandVodafone Idea ShareOTT Releases This Week
Home / India News / Delhi govt extends pink ticket scheme for women on DTC buses till August 31

Delhi govt extends pink ticket scheme for women on DTC buses till August 31

In an earlier direction issued by the transport department, 'Pink Saheli' smart card was supposed to be made mandatory from August 16

SC order on conversion of diesel-petrol taxis to CNG will boost volumes for CGD players, says India Ratings

A Delhi Transport Corporation bus. (File photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 8:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi government has again extended the pink ticket facility for women passengers in Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses till August 31, an official order said on Saturday.

In an earlier direction issued by the transport department, 'Pink Saheli' smart card was supposed to be made mandatory from August 16.

"The competent authority has now been pleased to accord approval for further extension of the existing arrangement for issuance of paper-based pink tickets up to August 31. Accordingly, during this extended period, eligible women passengers may continue to be issued paper-based pink tickets for availing the free bus travel facility in DTC/DoT (Cluster) buses," the order said.

 

During the extended period, special emphasis shall be laid on public awareness through depot announcements, in-bus announcements, social media, print media and other appropriate channels, it added.

So far, around 18 lakh cards have been distributed across the city, and the government aims to increase these figures by the end of August, after which the card will be made mandatory.

According to officials, it has been decided to gradually phase out the existing paper-based pink ticket and shift to a smart card-based system for availing the benefit of free bus travel.

The Delhi government has set up 50 authorised centres across the city to facilitate the issuance of Pink Saheli smart cards, the order said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Omar Abdullah, Omar

People in PoK would have wanted to join India if Art 370 had stayed: Omar

Har Ghar Tiranga campaign started from August 2022

India@80: Tricolour flies high worldwide as diaspora celebrates I-Day

Bhajanlal Sharma, Bhajanlal, Rajasthan CM

Rajasthan to introduce Uniform Civil Code, says CM Bhajanlal Sharma

Nuclear Energy

UCIL aims to boost nuclear fuel supply for India's 100 GW goal by 2047: CMD

Surya Kant, CJI

Next generation must carry forward institutions of justice: CJI Surya Kant

Topics : Delhi government DTC buses DTC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 8:14 PM IST