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Home / India News / Delhi govt gets over 5,500 applications for incentives under new EV policy

Delhi govt gets over 5,500 applications for incentives under new EV policy

Of the total applications received, as many as 1,664 have been processed and ₹4.8 crore have been released by the government under different incentive categories

Electric Vehicles

Representative image from file

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2026 | 7:55 AM IST

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The Delhi government has received 5,678 applications for incentives under the Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy 2026 since its implementation in July this year, officials said on Thursday.

Of the total applications received, as many as 1,664 have been processed and ₹4.8 crore have been released by the government under different incentive categories.

"Mostly, the applicants for incentives belonged to two-wheeler EV category, accounting for 1,648 beneficiaries of the total applications processed -- with ₹4.6 crore disbursed for two-wheelers of the total amount.

"The remaining 4,014 applications are under process," a government official said.

The policy implemented from July 1, has received a total of 5,678 applications. Out of these, as many as 5,621 are for two-wheelers, government data showed.

 

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Under the EV policy, two-wheelers are eligible for an incentive of up to ₹30,000 in the policy's first year, up to ₹20,000 in the second year, and up to ₹10,000 in the third year.

To promote green mobility Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched the Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy 2026 online portal on July 3 this year, where people can apply for incentives.

The policy also offers a ₹1-lakh scrapping incentive for eligible BS-IV or older cars and ₹ 10,000 for eligible BS-IV or older two-wheelers when buying a new electric vehicle. In all, 41 new EV buyers have received incentives for scrapping.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Delhi government EV policy Rekha Gupta Electric Vehicles Electric vehicles in India

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First Published: Sep 25 2026 | 7:54 AM IST