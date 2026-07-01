Delhi govt notifies EV Policy 2026, rolls out subsidies, tax exemptions

The Delhi government on Wednesday notified the "Delhi Electric Vehicles Policy 2026", which aims to accelerate electric vehicle (EV) adoption, improve air quality, and create a supportive ecosystem for electric mobility.

The Delhi Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday approved the EV policy after which it was sent to LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu for final approval.

"... In exercise of the powers conferred by the enabling provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and the rules made thereunder, the Lieutenant Governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi hereby notifies the Delhi Electric Vehicles Policy, 2026 with effect from July 1, 2026," the notification states.

Under its EV policy, the Delhi government announced that all electric cars with an ex-showroom price of ₹30 lakh or less registered in the National Capital will get full exemption on road tax and registration fees.

Besides, only electric auto rickshaws will be registered in Delhi from January 1, 2027, while registration of new petrol and CNG two-wheelers will be phased out, with only electric two-wheelers to be registered from April 1, 2028.

Under the new policy, people buying e-two-wheelers will get a subsidy of ₹30,000 in the first year, ₹20,000 in the second year and ₹10,000 in the third year.

The Policy will remain in force till March 31, 2030.

The state government will invest around ₹15,000 crore over the next four years to promote electric mobility and reduce vehicular pollution, and more than 30,000 EV charging points will be set up across the national capital.