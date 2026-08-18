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Home / India News / Delhi govt planning 'family card' to keep tabs on scheme beneficiaries

Delhi govt planning 'family card' to keep tabs on scheme beneficiaries

In July, the government announced its family card plan, with the primary objective of creating a unified database of all families in the city

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2026 | 7:47 AM IST

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The Delhi government is planning to enact a 'Parivar Pehchan' legislation to formally introduce 'family cards' to ensure that benefits of its welfare schemes and programmes reach the genuine persons, officials said on Monday.

The legislation will allow the government to create a database of Delhi residents, said a senior Delhi government officer.

In July, the government announced its family card plan, with the primary objective of creating a unified database of all families in the city.

The card will carry information of the cardholder's family members, birth and death details and whether they are availing benefits under any existing government scheme.

 

The family card will be modelled on a similar 'Parivar Pehchan Patra' system introduced in Haryana.

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The 'Delhi Parivar Pehchan' legislation will provide the legal and administrative bases to implement these cards, officials said.

Under the system proposed, each family would be issued a card in the name of the eldest female member of the family, carrying a unique number linked to Aadhaar.

The government is also considering a 'Parivar Pehchan Authority' to be headed by a chairperson and a chief executive officer.

An authority, likely to be headed by the chief minister, will implement and monitor the entire family card system, officials said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Delhi government Delhi welfare schemes Family welfare scheme

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First Published: Aug 18 2026 | 7:47 AM IST