Delhi govt planning 'family card' to keep tabs on scheme beneficiaries

The Delhi government is planning to enact a 'Parivar Pehchan' legislation to formally introduce 'family cards' to ensure that benefits of its welfare schemes and programmes reach the genuine persons, officials said on Monday.

The legislation will allow the government to create a database of Delhi residents, said a senior Delhi government officer.

In July, the government announced its family card plan, with the primary objective of creating a unified database of all families in the city.

The card will carry information of the cardholder's family members, birth and death details and whether they are availing benefits under any existing government scheme.

The family card will be modelled on a similar 'Parivar Pehchan Patra' system introduced in Haryana.

The 'Delhi Parivar Pehchan' legislation will provide the legal and administrative bases to implement these cards, officials said.

Under the system proposed, each family would be issued a card in the name of the eldest female member of the family, carrying a unique number linked to Aadhaar.

The government is also considering a 'Parivar Pehchan Authority' to be headed by a chairperson and a chief executive officer.

An authority, likely to be headed by the chief minister, will implement and monitor the entire family card system, officials said.