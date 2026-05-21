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Home / India News / Delhi govt raises income limit for eligibility to ₹2.5 lakh per annum

Delhi govt raises income limit for eligibility to ₹2.5 lakh per annum

At present, the income criterion to become eligible for a ration card in Delhi is capped at ₹1.2 lakh per annum

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Thursday, May 21, 2026. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 2:45 PM IST

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The Delhi government has cancelled more than 7 lakh ration cards and is going to raise the income limit to ₹2.5 lakh per annum for the fresh issue, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, Gupta said the government had cancelled around 772,000 "invalid" ration cards, and invited fresh online applications.

In Delhi, no ration cards were issued in the last 13 years, Gupta said.

"After an intensive audit, the government removed 144,000 beneficiaries not fulfilling the income criterion, 35,800 who did not receive ration, 29,580 who died, while 23,394 ration cards were found to be duplicates," she said.

 

At present, the income criterion to become eligible for a ration card in Delhi is capped at ₹1.2 lakh per annum.

Gupta said the hike is aimed at benefiting the maximum number of needy people.

The hike decision will be approved in the next cabinet meeting, she added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : ration cards Rekha Gupta Delhi government

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 2:45 PM IST

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