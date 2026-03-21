Delhi govt to release ₹500 cr pending dues to NHAI for two expressways

The Delhi government has approved the outstanding payments to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the construction of two major expressways around the national capital.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Saturday that the cabinet recently approved a proposal by the Public Works Department to clear the outstanding amount in a phased manner.

"As part of this plan, ₹500 crore will be released in the financial year 2025-26 from the revised budget estimates to the Union Government or the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI)," a statement from the Chief Minister's Office said.

The remaining ₹3,203.33 crore will be paid in instalments in the coming years, depending on budgetary provisions, it added.

According to the chief minister, the expressways, which became operational in 2018, have effectively created a protective traffic ring around Delhi through Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

"The payment would resolve long-pending inter-state financial issues and improve coordination with the Centre for future infrastructure projects," the statement added.

The project has already contributed to reduced travel time and has played a key role in improving Delhi's air quality by limiting the entry of heavy diesel vehicles into the city, the government said.

The Eastern Peripheral Expressway and Western Peripheral Expressway together form a 'smart ring road' around Delhi. Each stretches about 135 km and has six lanes, designed to keep heavy and commercial vehicles from entering the city if they are merely passing through.