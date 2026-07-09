Delhi govt renames Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation as IVPN

Delhi government has renamed the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation, set up for the conservation and redevelopment of Old Delhi, as the Indraprastha Virasat Punarvikas Nigam (IVPN), Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Thursday.

Chairing the annual general meeting of the IVPN, Gupta directed officials to expedite the redevelopment of Chandni Chowk, improve parking facilities and build public toilets to enhance public convenience.

"Development of Old Delhi should not remain confined to physical infrastructure alone. Instead, heritage conservation, tourism promotion, economic activity, civic amenities, and environmental balance should all be pursued through an integrated approach," Gupta said.

With this objective, the IVPN will undertake heritage conservation alongside modern urban development, she said.

"The initiative will include conservation of historic buildings, modernisation of infrastructure, solid waste management, traffic management, expansion of tourism facilities and other related aspects," Gupta said in a statement.

The chief minister directed officials to ensure that the market's design reflects its historical identity, traditional character, and cultural significance.

"Keeping in view the movement of lakhs of people through the area every day, modern and functional public toilet blocks should be developed, and civic amenities should be further strengthened," she added.

Reviewing the redevelopment of the Town Hall in the area, the chief minister directed that an additional entry and exit from the Chandni Chowk side be created to help the building emerge as a major heritage and tourist attraction.

Further, the IVPN has also been tasked with preparing a detailed blueprint for the comprehensive development of the Hanuman Temple at Yamuna Bazaar and the area behind it as part of the larger redevelopment project.

She also directed the preparation of a comprehensive redevelopment and beautification plan for the Jama Masjid area and Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Marg in front of the Old Delhi Railway Station.