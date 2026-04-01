Delhi govt rolls out 'Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana' to support girls' education

The Delhi government has rolled out the 'Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana', aimed at supporting the education and long-term financial security of the girl child through phased financial assistance from birth till higher education.

In a gazette notification issued on March 30, the Department of Women and Child Development detailed the 'Delhi Lakhpati Bitiya Scheme Rules', which came into force from Wednesday.

The new scheme replaces the Ladli Scheme.

Under the scheme, financial assistance of up to ₹61,000 will be provided to eligible beneficiaries in instalments linked to key educational and age-related milestones, and it will mature to ₹1.20 lakh with interest.

The financial assistance will be deposited at various stages beginning at birth and continuing through school and higher education, including diploma and graduation courses.

The amount will be released in instalments but will be encashable only after the girl attains 18 or 21 years of age, depending on the milestone, it stated.

According to the notified structure, ₹11,000 will be provided at birth, followed by ₹5,000 each on admission to Classes 1, 6, 9, 11 and 12.

Further assistance includes ₹10,000 for a one-year diploma course, ₹20,000 for two or three-year diploma courses, and up to ₹25,000 for a four-year graduation programme. The total benefit may go up to ₹61,000.

The scheme was launched on March 2 by President Droupadi Murmu in the "Sashakt Naari, Samriddh Delhi" programme and a budget allocation of ₹128 crore was proposed for it in the 2026-27 Delhi Assembly session.

According to the notification, eligibility conditions specify that the girl child must be born in Delhi and be a resident of the National Capital Territory for at least three years prior to application.

The annual family income should not exceed ₹1.20 lakh, and benefits will be limited to two girls per family. The girl must be studying in a government, MCD, NDMC or recognised school in Delhi, it added.

The rules also mandate that the beneficiary must remain unmarried till the age of 18 years. Any violation of this condition will lead to disqualification, and the accumulated amount will be returned to the government.

The scheme allows registration within one year of birth or at key admission stages such as classes 1, 6, 9, and 11, as well as during entry into polytechnic, ITI or higher education courses.

Applications will be submitted online through a dedicated portal, along with documents such as birth certificate, proof of residence, income declaration, school admission proof and immunisation records, it stated.

The competent authority for verification and sanction of applications will be the District Women and Child Development Officer, it stated and added that authorities will verify documents, including the marital and immunisation status of the beneficiary at different stages before approving instalments.

The financial assistance will be deposited in the name of the girl child and credited to her Aadhaar-linked bank account upon maturity, subject to fulfilment of conditions such as completion of Class 12 or attainment of 18 or 21 years of age, the notification read.

Special provisions have also been made for girls residing in child care institutions, where certain eligibility conditions such as family income and residence may be relaxed, it said.

The notification further mentioned that if a girl child could not have registered within one year of her birth, she may apply at a later stage, within the prescribed time, provided she meets the eligibility criteria, and she will be entitled only to the release of those payments which are due from the stage she joins the scheme.

The scheme is aimed at encouraging continued education among girls, preventing early marriage and supporting their progression into higher education and professional courses.

The notification further stated that no loan or advance facility will be allowed against the deposited amount, and the assistance will be non-transferable and non-refundable, except in cases such as the death of the beneficiary, where the amount will revert to the government.