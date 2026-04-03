Delhi govt says coordinating with Centre to manage LPG supply pressure

A multi-level strategy involving coordination with the Centre for policy intervention has been rolled out to manage pressure on LPG supply and the broader energy sector, the Delhi government said on Friday.

The announcement came at a press conference held by the government's Department of Food, Supplies and Consumer Affairs.

Additional Commissioner Arun Kumar Jha said Delhi has around 56 lakh domestic LPG connections, and residents are being urged to ensure that their connections are registered in the correct name to prevent misuse and diversion.

Jha said at the same time, the government is pushing for expansion of piped natural gas (PNG).

"Wherever PNG connections are available, residents should shift from LPG to PNG," he said, adding that the pipeline network has now reached "every village".

A control room has been set up to monitor the situation and receive complaints and inputs.

The government earlier urged citizens to report suspicious activities through helpline numbers 011-23379836 and 8383824659, which would be operational between 9 am and 7 pm every day. It promised that verified complaints will be acted upon promptly and informants' identities will be kept confidential.

On the enforcement front, a crackdown is underway. On Thursday, at least 100 LPG cylinders were seized from Alipur and Bawana, officials said.

Authorities further said action is being taken at three levels, including enforcement and intelligence gathering. "The intelligence department is also actively working on this," an official said.

So far, 27 cases have been registered in connection with hoarding and illegal diversion, though no gas agency or distributor has been charged yet, Joint CP (Transport) Milind Mahadeo Dumbere said.

Demand has also seen a surge, with LPG bookings rising to up to 2 lakh per day. On April 1, bookings stood at 1.11 lakh, lower than the usual average of 1.60 lakh. Officials said queues have been reported in some areas due to a backlog.

As a relief measure, migrant labourers can obtain 5 kg cylinders without a regular LPG connection by showing valid identity proof, officials said.

To boost PNG adoption, targets have been increased. "Pre-crisis, around 1,000 connections were being added. The current target is 3,000," an official said, adding that 684 PNG connections were added in February.

Authorities said monitoring and enforcement will be further strengthened to stabilise the supply chain and curb black marketing.