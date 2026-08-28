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Home / India News / Delhi govt to construct 61-km road along Najafgarh drain to curb congestion

Delhi govt to construct 61-km road along Najafgarh drain to curb congestion

To reduce traffic congestion, the Delhi govt plans to hire a private consultant to construct an approximately 61-km elevated corridor along the Najafgarh drain, connecting Wazirabad to North Delhi

Highway construction, Infra, Road, Highway

Representative image for construction of road corridor

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2026 | 8:06 PM IST

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To reduce traffic congestion, the Delhi government plans to hire a private consultant to construct an approximately 61-kilometre elevated corridor along the Najafgarh drain, connecting Wazirabad to North Delhi, officials said on Friday.

The government announced the project in February this year. Now the Public Works Department (PWD) plans to hire a consultant to conduct a feasibility study and prepare a project plan. "The stretch is heavily congested due to a mix of slow-moving vehicles and cross movements during peak and non-peak hours, causing heavy traffic. We plan to hire a consultant to conduct a feasibility study before the project starts," a PWD official said.

 

As per the plan, roads will be developed from Chhawla to Basaidarapur along both sides of the drain over a length of 27.415 kilometres, totalling 54.83 kilometres across both banks. Further, a 5.94-kilometre two-lane road will be constructed on the left bank from Jhatikra Bridge to Chhawla Bridge.

"The primary objective of the project is to reduce congestion on major roads and cut travel time and fuel consumption, and lower vehicular emissions. The corridor will provide inter-connectivity with major roads including Outer Ring Road, Inner Ring Road, Shivaji Marg, Pankha Road, UER-II (connecting to NH-9 Rohtak Road), Najafgarh Road and other key routes," the official said, adding that the total cost of the project is estimated at Rs 454 crore.

Under the project, a paved road approximately 61 kilometres long and 7 metres wide will be constructed along the Najafgarh drain. Separate tracks will be developed for walking, jogging and cycling. A new bridge will be constructed near the Dwarka Metro Depot to facilitate smoother movement.

"Landscaping and tree plantation will be undertaken along the corridor. Where required, new boundary walls will be constructed and damaged walls repaired," the project plan said.

According to officials, at a few junctions along the proposed corridor alignment, Delhi Metro rail corridors will be part of the study.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Delhi government Road construction infrastructure

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First Published: Aug 28 2026 | 8:06 PM IST