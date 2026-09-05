Delhi govt to inspect Bharat Mandapam-airport route ahead of Brics Summit

The Delhi government will carry out an inspection of the route from Bharat Mandapam to the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday for the upcoming Brics Summit, officials said.

The inspection, scheduled under the chairmanship of the Delhi chief secretary, will focus on roads, potholes, footpaths, drainage and waterlogging, cleanliness, Brics branding and the overall civic appearance along the route, they said.

Officials from the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Public Works Department (PWD), Delhi Police, Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), among others, have been asked to be part of the exercise.

The additional chief secretary (I&FC) has been asked to review drainage arrangements, waterlogging-prone points and emergency dewatering measures along the route, they said.

The NDMC chairperson will be responsible for checking areas under its jurisdiction, particularly locations where visiting dignitaries will stay and event venues, while the MCD commissioner will review cleanliness, encroachments, beautification and stray animal management on stretches under the corporation.

The PWD has been asked to examine roads, potholes, cleanliness, signage, illumination and waterlogging on its stretches and take corrective measures.

The Delhi Traffic Police will review traffic management arrangements, while DIAL and NHAI officials have been asked to ensure preparedness around the airport and on stretches under the highway authority.