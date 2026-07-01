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Home / India News / Delhi govt to launch EV portal in 4-5 days for online benefit claims

Delhi govt to launch EV portal in 4-5 days for online benefit claims

Under the new EV policy, verified applicants will receive purchase and scrapping incentives directly into their bank accounts via Direct Benefit Transfer

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2026 | 7:41 AM IST

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Delhi government's new portal for EV incentives is likely to be launched in four to five days, allowing buyers of eligible electric vehicles to apply online under the Delhi EV Policy, 2026, Transport department officials said on Tuesday.

Under the new EV policy, verified applicants will receive purchase and scrapping incentives directly into their bank accounts via Direct Benefit Transfer.

"To claim purchase benefits, buyers must upload the dealer's purchase certificate and required documents. For scrapping incentives, owners need to submit a certificate from an authorised scrapping facility along with proof of new EV purchase," an official said.

Once the portal is ready, any eligible EV buyer will have to apply within 30 days of registration certificate (RC) generation to claim the incentives, he added.

 

The policy covers purchase incentives for electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers and N1 trucks, plus scrapping incentives for owners replacing old vehicles with EVs.

Officials added the portal will at a later stage include real-time charging station data, authorised scrapping vendor and dealership contacts, and other policy details.

According to officials, electric car buyers and other categories not covered by purchase incentives won't need to apply. Road tax and registration fee exemptions will be applied automatically during registration.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Delhi government EV policy Rekha Gupta

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First Published: Jul 01 2026 | 7:41 AM IST

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