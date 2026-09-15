Delhi govt to provide hostel facilities to 10,000 students: CM Rekha Gupta

The Delhi government will provide fully equipped hostel facilities to 10,000 students coming to the national capital, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Tuesday.

Gupta said work on the initiative was already underway, adding that the government aimed to provide students with a “safe, supportive place to stay” so they could pursue their studies without concerns over accommodation.

“Every student who comes to Delhi carries a dream in their eyes, years of hard work behind them and the hopes of a family back home,” she said in a video shared on X.

Initially, 10,000 students will be provided fully equipped hostel facilities by our government, and work towards this is already underway. Every student who comes to Delhi carries a dream in their eyes, years of hard work behind them and the hopes of a family back home. Our… pic.twitter.com/pI7BNOIaqN — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) September 15, 2026

Gupta said students would not need to worry about where they would stay or what they would eat, as the government was working to provide these facilities.

Details on the locations, capacity, eligibility criteria, fees, timeline and other operational aspects of the proposed hostels are yet to be announced by the government.

The announcement comes amid the rising concerns over the safety and living conditions of students and young people residing in paying guest (PG) accommodations in Delhi.

A PG building collapse in south Delhi's Satya Niketan area on September 6 claimed the lives of seven students and injured several others.