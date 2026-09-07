Delhi govt to seal illegal five-storey buildings after deadly collapse

A day after the Satya Niketan building collapse that has claimed 6 lives, the Delhi government has issued directives to immediately seal illegal five-storey buildings across the city.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), this comes as part of a wider safety crackdown following the building collapse.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta revisited the collapse site this morning to review safety measures and the ongoing operations.

An FIR has been registered against the building's owner, and strict action will be taken against any MCD officials found responsible for lapses, the CMO said.

The government has also ordered intensive inspections of nearby paying-guest (PG) accommodations and other buildings in the area, with sealing to follow wherever violations are found.

The CM said that there would be no compromise on the safety of Delhi's residents, and that no one would be spared in cases of negligence.

The administration has installed iron jacks to support buildings near the site of the building collapse.

Earlier, while visiting the site, CM Gupta said the government, in collaboration with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), is formulating a policy mandating periodic structural audits and safety certifications for all buildings used for public activity -- including PGs, nursing homes, schools and other facilities -- failing which no such activity will be permitted.

On the cause of the collapse, she said, "Approximately 80% of the debris has been cleared; only the rubble from the basement remains. It is certain that there was water in the basement, and the accumulation of water--combined with ongoing repair work on the old structure--caused the building to collapse. So far, 12 people have been recovered; six have died, while the other six are in stable condition."

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Sunday ordered the demolition of the building at Property No. 13, Satya Niketan, within three days, citing its "ruinous/dangerous condition" and stating that it posed a risk to occupants and people in the neighbourhood.

Prashika Verma, a Delhi University student, said that the incident has left many students terrified.

"Among the people I know, many students are leaving to stay with their relatives. Colleges have also opened their doors, so students are seeking shelter there because there is an intense atmosphere of panic. People witnessed the collapse with their own eyes, so they are deeply traumatised and terrified, and they do not want to stay here for the next few days... I couldn't stop crying because we know the sacrifices we make to leave our homes and come here. Our parents spend so much hard-earned money and have so many dreams for us," she told ANI.

NSUI President Vinod Jakhar also alleged a major failure in the rescue operation and questioned the preparedness of the authorities to deal with the incident. He alleged that the system had failed due to a lack of disaster planning, management, equipment and a proper rescue team.