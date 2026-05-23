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Home / India News / Delhi Gymkhana Club to write to L&DO seeking clarity on handover order

Delhi Gymkhana Club to write to L&DO seeking clarity on handover order

The club also said that it has sought an urgent appointment with the officials of the housing and urban affairs ministry

Delhi gymkhana club

Delhi Gymkhana Club | Image: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 23 2026 | 11:21 PM IST

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The Delhi Gymkhana Club on Saturday said it will write to the Land and Development Office seeking clarity on several issues after the Centre asked the club to hand over its premises by June 5.

In an official communication to its members, the club said the Centre has asked it to hand over its premises in Lutyens' Delhi to "strengthen and secure defence infrastructure" and for other public security purposes.

The club said it received the notice on May 22 from the Land and Development Office (L&DO) under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, seeking "re-entry and resumption" of the 27.3-acre land parcel, which is located on 2, Safdarjung Road, adjacent to the prime minister's residence on Lok Kalyan Marg.

 

"Pursuant to the sudden development, the Gymkhana Club met today on an urgent basis and after detailed deliberation decided to file an immediate response to the L&DO requesting clarity on several issues in the interest of the members and employees of the club," it said.

The club also said that it has sought an urgent appointment with the officials of the housing and urban affairs ministry.

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"The immediate priority of the club is to ensure that its operations continue without dislocation," the communication said, adding that further developments would be shared once it receives a response from the government.

The development comes after the Centre asked the Delhi Gymkhana Club to hand over its premises by June 5, saying the 27.3-acre land parcel was required for "strengthening and securing defence infrastructure" and for other vital public security purposes.

In its May 22 order, the L&DO said the land falls in a highly sensitive and strategic zone and was critically required for urgent institutional and governance-related needs.

The office said the land had originally been leased to the then Imperial Delhi Gymkhana Club Ltd for operating a social and sporting club, but the President of India exercised powers under the lease deed to terminate the lease and order immediate re-entry of the premises.

According to the order, the entire land parcel, along with all buildings, structures, lawns and fittings would vest with the government upon re-entry, with possession scheduled to be taken over on June 5.

Originally founded on July 3, 1913, as the Imperial Delhi Gymkhana Club, the institution was established to serve colonial administrators and military officers.

The word 'Imperial' was dropped after India gained Independence in 1947, while the existing structures were constructed in the 1930s.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Centre Lutyens Delhi Gymkhana Club National News

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First Published: May 23 2026 | 11:21 PM IST

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