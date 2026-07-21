Delhi HC declines urgent hearing of plea on police action on CJP protesters

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to urgently list a petition concerning the city police's use of "excessive force" against students who took part in the Cockroach Janta Party's protest march to Parliament.

"Don't drag the court into all this," a bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia told the petitioner.

The bench said the matter will be listed for hearing on Wednesday.

The petitioner mentioned the plea before the bench for an urgent hearing, stating that Delhi Police personnel used "excessive force" on the protesters.

Thousands joined the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) "Chalo Sansad" march on Monday to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination irregularities.

The CJP accused Delhi Police of using excessive force against protesters to prevent them from reaching Parliament, alleging that several students were injured and activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali J Angmo was pushed around.

Delhi Police, however, denied that Angmo was assaulted, terming the reports "completely false and misleading".