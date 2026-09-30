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Home / India News / Delhi HC denies bail to Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam in 2020 riots case

Delhi HC denies bail to Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam in 2020 riots case

A bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Dinesh Bhatt dismissed the third bail pleas by Khalid and Sharjeel in the case

Umar Khalid

Khalid and Imam have been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) on allegations of being one of the masterminds of the February 2020 riots that left 53 people dead (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2026 | 12:19 PM IST

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The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to grant bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in a case under the anti-terror law UAPA on the "larger conspiracy" behind the February 2020 riots in north-east Delhi.

A bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Dinesh Bhatt dismissed the third bail pleas by Khalid and Sharjeel in the case.

The bench said it cannot modify the Supreme Court's January 5 order asking the two accused to seek bail either on completion of protected witnesses' examination or expiry of one year from passing order, whichever is earlier.

Khalid and Imam have been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) on allegations of being one of the masterminds of the February 2020 riots that left 53 people dead and more than 700 injured.

 

The violence erupted during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019, and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

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Activist Khalid Saifi and former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, among others, were also booked for their alleged involvement in the larger conspiracy case, which was investigated by Delhi Police's Special Cell.

They had moved the high court earlier this year after their bail applications were dismissed by the trial court for the third time on July 4. Imam was arrested in the case on August 25, 2020 while Khalid was arrested on September 13, 2020.

The Delhi Police opposed the pleas in the high court, asserting that the two are the "masterminds" of the riots.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Delhi High Court Umar Khalid Communal riots

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First Published: Sep 30 2026 | 12:19 PM IST