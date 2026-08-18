Delhi HC denies default bail to 2025 Red Fort car bomb blast accused

Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to grant default bail to Jasir Bilal Wani alias Danish, one of the accused in the 2025 Red Fort car bomb blast case.

A bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Vikas Mahajan dismissed Wani's appeal challenging a March 30 trial court order rejecting his plea seeking default bail.

"It is held that the accused is not entitled after 90 days. The appeal is liable to be dismissed," the bench said.

An accused becomes entitled to default bail if the investigating agency fails to file a chargesheet within the stipulated time.

The NIA arrested Wani, a Kashmiri accused of being an "active co-conspirator", in November 2025.

The agency has alleged that Jasir provided technical support for carrying out terror attacks by modifying drones and attempting to make rockets.

It has claimed that he worked closely with suicide bomber Umar un Nabi in planning the Red Fort blast.

A Hyundai i20 car exploded near the Red Fort at 6.52 pm on November 10, 2025, killing 15 people and injuring several others.

Nabi was identified as the suicide bomber behind the fatal explosion.