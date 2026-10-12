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Home / India News / Delhi HC gives police time till Tuesday to respond to IYC plea for protest

Delhi HC gives police time till Tuesday to respond to IYC plea for protest

At the outset, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma, representing Delhi Police, told Justice Amit Mahajan that he will take instructions on the issue and inform the court on Tuesday

Delhi High Court

The IYC, through its national president Uday Bhanu Chib, approached the court challenging Delhi Police's October 1 communication (Photo: Twitter)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2026 | 12:55 PM IST

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The Delhi High Court on Monday granted time till October 13 to the city police to respond to a plea of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) seeking permission to protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Jantar Mantar over alleged irregularities in the SIR exercise.

At the outset, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma, representing Delhi Police, told Justice Amit Mahajan that he will take instructions on the issue and inform the court on Tuesday.

Noting the statement of the ASG, the court then listed the matter for hearing on Tuesday.

Senior advocate Sidharth Luthra, representing the petitioner, said the plea was filed four days back and the police's counsel could have taken the instructions by now. He insisted that the matter be heard today itself.

 

The IYC has approached the court challenging Delhi Police's denial of permission to protest at Jantar Mantar.

The IYC, through its national president Uday Bhanu Chib, approached the court challenging Delhi Police's October 1 communication.

The Congress' youth wing is demanding the resignation of Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Oct 12 2026 | 12:55 PM IST