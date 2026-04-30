Delhi HC restrains Priya Kapur from dealing with Sunjay Kapur estate

The Delhi High Court on Thursday restrained Priya Sachdev Kapur from dealing with the estate of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur or creating third-party interests in his assets.

In the order granting interim protection to the two children of Karisma Kapoor, Justice Jyoti Singh observed that doubts raised by the children and Sunjay Kapur’s mother, Rani Kapur, regarding the genuineness of the will place the burden on Priya Kapur to dispel those concerns.

Noting that the issue will require a full trial, the court directed that the estate be safeguarded in the meantime.

“Assets should not be dissipated. The assets need to be preserved,” the court said, holding that a prima facie case for interim relief had been made out.

The court barred Priya Kapur from alienating or encumbering assets, including altering shareholding in Kapur’s Indian companies.

“I have restrained her from withdrawing the provident fund amount, something that has been consented to. I have also restrained from alienating personal effects, artwork, etc., which too was consented to,” Justice Singh said.

She further added, “I have restrained from withdrawing money from three bank accounts of the two Indian banks, save and except to the extent of discharging liabilities towards the children, under the decree of divorce between the deceased and the mother of the children.”

The order also halts operations in Kapur’s foreign bank accounts and cryptocurrency holdings, while clarifying that it does not extend to immovable assets located overseas.

The dispute arises from a suit filed by the two children, Samaira (20) and Kiaan (15), through Karisma Kapoor, alleging that Priya Kapur fabricated a will to secure exclusive control over the estate. The will, dated March 21, 2025, purportedly bequeaths Kapur’s entire personal wealth to Priya.

The children had contended that the document was withheld for several weeks before being disclosed at a family meeting in July 2025, and described it as forged and fabricated.

They have sought recognition as Class I heirs and partition of the estate, claiming a one-fifth share each, along with interim freezing of all assets pending adjudication.

Priya Kapur has denied the allegations, maintaining that the will is valid and that minor discrepancies do not affect its legality. It was also argued on her behalf that the children had already received benefits under the family trust.

Senior advocate Rajiv Nayar, appearing for her, contended that attempts were being made to misrepresent the past relationship between Kapoor and the deceased, stating that their marriage had ended acrimoniously.

Appearing for Karisma Kapoor's children, senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, along with a team of instructing counsel, pressed for protective orders over the estate.

The court, after hearing both sides, granted the interim injunction in favour of the children.