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Home / India News / Delhi HC seeks replies on plea against non-dairy products sold as paneer

Delhi HC seeks replies on plea against non-dairy products sold as paneer

The PIL seeks inspections and action against non-dairy substitutes sold as paneer without disclosure. The Delhi High Court gave authorities six weeks to respond to the plea

Paneer

Food safety authorities face calls for stricter checks to ensure non-dairy alternatives are not sold as paneer without proper labelling | Image: Wikimedia Commons

Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2026 | 8:44 PM IST

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The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought responses from food safety regulators and the central and Delhi governments on a public interest litigation (PIL) alleging that non-dairy substitutes are being sold or served as paneer in the national capital without adequate disclosure.
 
A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma granted the authorities six weeks to respond to the petition.
 
The petitioners, law student Ridhima Singh and advocate Avlokiteshwar Padmapani Sidharth, also sought an immediate enforcement drive against such products, citing the approaching festival season. The court, however, declined to issue any interim directions at this stage.
 
 
The PIL calls for regular inspections, collection of samples and laboratory testing of paneer across manufacturing facilities, wholesale markets, distribution networks, retail shops, restaurants and other food service establishments.
 
The petitioners argued that consumers ordering dishes such as paneer tikka, kadai paneer and paneer butter masala expect them to contain a dairy product. However, customers may not be aware that restaurants or cloud kitchens have used non-dairy alternatives instead.

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The plea clarifies that it does not seek to prohibit plant-based products or dairy analogues that are legally manufactured and sold. Instead, it seeks action against instances where such products are represented as paneer without informing consumers of their actual composition.
 
It also refers to enforcement measures adopted by food safety authorities in Maharashtra and other states, arguing that the existing regulatory framework provides scope for action against such practices without requiring amendments to the rules.
 
The petitioners have urged the court to direct the Delhi government and the relevant food safety authorities to strengthen monitoring and enforcement mechanisms to ensure that products sold as paneer comply with applicable food safety and labelling requirements.
 

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Topics : Delhi High Court Food safety Delhi government

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First Published: Oct 14 2026 | 8:44 PM IST