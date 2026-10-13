Tuesday, October 13, 2026 | 11:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi HC to hear plea seeking protest SOPs, traders claim ₹2,000 cr losses

Delhi HC to hear plea seeking protest SOPs, traders claim ₹2,000 cr losses

The plea comes amid concerns over the impact of protest marches and demonstrations on traffic movement, access to business districts and the routine functioning of institutions in the national capital

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court (Photo: Twitter)

ANI New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2026 | 11:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday agreed to hear two petitions seeking standard operating procedures (SOPs) to regulate protests, after the petitioners claimed that recent demonstrations had caused business losses of around ₹2,000 crore and disrupted access to commercial hubs such as Connaught Place.

Senior advocate Sacchin Puri mentioned the matter before the bench headed by the Chief Justice, seeking an urgent hearing. He said one petition had been filed by an advocate and the other by a traders' association, with both seeking measures to ensure that protests do not disrupt the functioning of courts and commercial activities.

"More than ₹2,000 crores have been lost in recent times due to this. We are seeking implementation of SOPs. It has to be in a manner in which it doesn't disturb the work of lawyers and traders. Places like Connaught Place became completely inaccessible," Puri submitted.

 

The petitions seek a mechanism to regulate the conduct of demonstrations while protecting the right to protest and minimising inconvenience to the public, traders and lawyers.

The plea comes amid concerns over the impact of protest marches and demonstrations on traffic movement, access to business districts and the routine functioning of institutions in the national capital.

Also Read

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Bloomberg New Economy Forum, in New Delhi

India 'mother of democracy', does not grow at anyone's expense: PM Modi

Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka

CJP leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka detained near Jantar Mantar

Delhi security, security, Delhi Protest

Delhi Police seeks CAPF deployment extension till Oct 20 amid protest fears

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Imran Pratapgarhi and Deepender Singh Hooda, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, and others INDIA bloc leaders

Anti-CEC protest: Rahul to host INDIA bloc leaders, CJP plans fresh stir

CJP Protest: Mamata, Kejriwal Detained as Delhi Streets Turn Protest Sites

CJP announces protest in Rajasthan against 'illegal detention' by police

The petitioners are seeking clear guidelines to ensure that protests are organised in a manner that does not unnecessarily obstruct public movement or bring commercial activities to a standstill. The court agreed to hear the matter on Tuesday.

Recently, the New Delhi Traders Association had announced the closure of markets in Connaught Place over concerns about public safety and possible damage to property. The Chamber of Trade and Industry estimated that the disruption could cause losses of around ₹2,000 crore.

Traders have raised concerns over protests affecting business areas, traffic movement and public access in Delhi. They have urged authorities to ensure that demonstrations take place at designated venues where large gatherings can be managed without disrupting business activities.

The petitions seek clear guidelines for holding protests while ensuring that the right to demonstrate does not cause undue inconvenience to the public, traders and lawyers or disrupt the functioning of courts and other institutions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka HC rules against SC/ST quota hike, cites 50% reservation cap

Gujarat Rains, Rain

Clear skies in Delhi day after heavy rain; showers likely in parts of India

SC, Supreme Court

SC registry flags over 10 defects in Rahul Gandhi's plea in SIR case

Traffic, Traffic jam, New Delhi Traffic Jam

Delhi traffic alert: 22 junctions may see diversions amid anti-CEC protests

jantar mantar

Delhi Police de-notifies Jantar Mantar as protest site, names 3 new spots

Topics : Delhi High Court Protest Traders Jantar Mantar Delhi

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStocks to buyQ2 Results TodayNifty OutlookSuzlon Energy share priceDelhi Traffic AlertRBL Bank ShareIndia Post GDS 1st Merit List 2026

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 13 2026 | 11:32 AM IST