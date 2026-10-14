Delhi High Court sets 90-day notice rule for allotment of Ramlila grounds
The court has directed authorities to frame annual allotment guidelines, publish notices at least 90 days in advance, and assess competing applications using clear criteria
Sarjna Rai New Delhi
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The Delhi High Court has questioned the ‘first come, first served’ policy for allotting public grounds for Ramlila events or other events, ruling that the system can be arbitrary when applicants are not informed of booking rules in advance.
The court has sought clarity on the allotment rules, and has directed the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) to frame comprehensive annual guidelines to make the allocation process more transparent.
Court flags gaps in DDA’s ground booking process
The dispute began when the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) rejected the Rays of New Beginning Foundation’s application to organise the annual Ramlila Dussehra Mahotsav at Chunk-C Ground in Shivaji Place, Raja Garden. The foundation approached the Delhi High Court seeking cancellation of the allotment granted to another organisation that had applied earlier, and requesting that the ground be allotted to it instead.
During the proceedings, the court noted that the authorities had not issued a public notice specifying the application window or informing prospective applicants that allotments would be made on a first-come, first-served basis. It raised concerns about the fairness of a process in which applicants were not given clear information about the booking rules in advance.
The court highlighted three key issues:
- Lack of transparency: Applicants were not informed in advance about when bookings would open or the criteria governing allotment
- Unequal access: Applicants who learnt about the booking process earlier could gain an advantage over other eligible organisations
- Arbitrary allotment: Without clearly announced rules, allocating grounds solely on the basis of who applied first could lead to unfair outcomes
The court, however, declined to grant immediate relief to the foundation, noting that the festivities were about to begin and cancelling the existing allotment was not feasible.
What changes has the court ordered?
The Delhi High Court directed the authorities to establish a transparent, time-bound process for allocating grounds for Ramlila and other cultural or religious events. The directions include:
- Advance notice: Publish an annual allotment notice at least 90 days before the first scheduled event, listing available grounds, booking dates, eligibility conditions, charges, restrictions and evaluation criteria
- Common application window: Accept applications for the same ground and booking period within a predetermined window. Any ground left unallocated must be offered through a fresh application window open to all eligible applicants
- Uniform eligibility checks: Assess all applications using common criteria, including verification of the applicant’s authority to represent the organisation and its registration and documentation
- Safety and operational plans: Require applicants to submit plans covering crowd capacity, emergency response, fire and electrical safety, sanitation, traffic, parking, accessibility, waste disposal and restoration of the ground
- Merit-based selection: Where multiple eligible applicants seek the same ground, use a predetermined and published scoring system or other clearly defined criteria to assess their applications
- Limited preference for previous organisers: Organisations with satisfactory compliance records may receive preference, but this cannot guarantee allotment. Where eligible applicants compete, the preference cannot extend beyond two consecutive years, and competing applications must be assessed on merit
- Grievance redressal: Establish a mechanism for applicants to challenge allotment decisions, with sufficient time to resolve complaints before the event begins
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Topics : BS Web Reports Delhi High Court DDA
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First Published: Oct 14 2026 | 1:56 PM IST