In an attempt to generate revenue, the Delhi Jal Board plans to monetise its land and buildings to private companies, starting with 'Varunalay', its headquarters situated in Karol Bagh, officials said on Saturday.

Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has around 27 lakh water connections across the city , however the water utility has been reeling under financial losses for the past several years.

"In a recent board meeting the proposal to monetise its properties including land and buildings has been approved. We plan to hire a Department of Economic Affairs-empanelled financial advisor to carry out an assessment and submit a report," an official said.

To begin with, the Delhi Jal Board's land and building assets for the Jhandewalan office -- Varunalaya, Haiderpur WTP Residential housing -- Varun Niketan and Jal Vihar situated in Lajpat Nagar, will be monetised.

"Following this we plan to identify other assets that can also be commercialised," an official said.

Located in busy commercial area of Karol Bagh the 'Varunalaya' has six floors, divided into three phases, where the DJB Chief Executive Officer, other Chief Engineers and DJB board members operate. In Lajpat Nagar, the DJB mostly has residential properties for its officers and an old pump house.

Officials added that water tariffs have not been increased since 2018, which is affecting the financial health of the DJB, as loans and interest of the board have surpassed Rs 73,000 crore.