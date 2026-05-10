Delhi L-G urges people to follow traffic rules, cooperate with police

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Sunday urged people to follow traffic rules and cooperate with the traffic police in ensuring safer and smoother movement on city roads.

In a post on X, Sandhu said adherence to traffic regulations is an essential civic responsibility and important for reducing congestion, preventing accidents and lowering air pollution caused by vehicles stuck in traffic snarls.

"I have directed traffic police to expand its enforcement drive across Delhi. You can also empower this movement by using the 'Traffic Prahari' app to report these violations and earn rewards for your contribution to road safety," he said.

The lieutenant governor appealed to people to avoid wrong-side driving, signal jumping and dangerous jaywalking, while also stressing responsible parking and the use of helmets and seatbelts.

"Simple actions such as responsible parking and wearing helmets and seatbelts reflect our concern for fellow citizens as well as our own families," he said.

Sandhu said a decongested and safer Delhi could be achieved through collective efforts and a commitment to basic traffic discipline.

He also called upon residents to support the authorities in building a "better capital for all".