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Delhi Lakshmi Yojana eligibility criteria: Who can get ₹2,500 per month?

Ahead of its proposed rollout around Raksha Bandhan, the Delhi government has finalised the eligibility criteria for the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana, under which eligible women will receive ₹2,500 a month

Rekha Gupta

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta chaired a meeting at the Secretariat to review preparations for the scheme's rollout next month (Photo:PTI)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2026 | 10:43 AM IST

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The Delhi government has finalised the eligibility criteria for its proposed monthly financial assistance scheme for women, paving the way for its proposed rollout around Raksha Bandhan next month.
 
Formerly known as the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, the scheme has now been officially renamed the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana. Under the scheme, eligible women between the ages of 21 and 60 will receive ₹2,500 every month. The government is yet to announce the registration process and launch date.
 
The announcement was made by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on her social media handles.
 
"Eligible women will receive ₹2,500 every month, strengthening their dignity, confidence and economic empowerment," Gupta wrote.
 

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The move comes months after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which had promised the scheme in its Delhi Assembly election manifesto, approved it after forming the government in the national capital. The government has now laid down the eligibility criteria, clarifying who can and cannot avail of the benefit.

What is the eligibility criteria for getting ₹2,500 a month?

As per the official guidelines, a beneficiary must:
  • Be a woman aged between 21 and 60 years.
  • Belong to a family that has been living in Delhi for at least 10 years.
  • Have a family annual income of up to ₹2.5 lakh.
  • Be the only woman in the family eligible to receive the benefit.
  • If more than one woman in the family is eligible, the eldest woman will be selected.
  • Neither the applicant nor any member of her family should have a criminal record.

Who is not eligible to claim the monthly assistance?

Women already receiving a pension or any other financial assistance from the government will not be eligible under the scheme. The benefit will also not be available to women whose families own a four-wheeler. Applicants whose family members have a criminal record will also be ineligible.
 
The government is yet to announce the documents required and the application process.

Only 'genuine beneficiaries' should get aid: CM

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta chaired a meeting at the Secretariat to review preparations for the scheme's rollout next month. She directed officials to ensure that eligible women receive the benefits through a transparent and time-bound process. She also asked them to strictly adhere to the scheme's guidelines so that only "genuine beneficiaries" receive the monthly financial assistance.
 
Officials are expected to announce details of the registration process, required documents and the mode of disbursal soon.

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Topics : Delhi government Rekha Gupta monthly allowances Direct Benefit Transfer BS Web Reports Delhi

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First Published: Jul 14 2026 | 10:43 AM IST

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