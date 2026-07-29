Delhi Lakshmi Yojana: Who can apply for ₹2,500 monthly assistance?

The Delhi government has approved the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana, a flagship welfare scheme that promises eligible women monthly financial assistance of ₹2,500. While the scheme aims to support women from economically weaker households, it also comes with a detailed set of eligibility conditions. One significant rule is that women with more than three children will not be eligible, a provision expected to affect many potential applicants.

Registration for the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana will begin on August 1, while eligible beneficiaries will receive the first instalment on August 28, coinciding with Raksha Bandhan.

Who is eligible for the scheme?

To receive benefits under the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana, applicants must satisfy several conditions, including:

Be a woman resident of Delhi for at least 10 years

Be 18 to 59 years of age

Have no criminal record, and no member of the family should have a criminal record

Be the eldest eligible woman in the family, as only one woman per family can receive the benefit.

Have an annual family income of up to ₹2,50,000

Who is not eligible?

The Delhi government has made it clear that women with more than three living children will not be eligible for the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana, even if they meet the scheme's other criteria.

Apart from this, the following categories of women are also excluded from the scheme:

Those who pay income tax or file GST returns

Those already receiving benefits under any government pension or other regular financial assistance scheme

Government employees

Those belonging to a family with a member employed by the Central or State government, a Public Sector Undertaking (PSU), or any government organisation

Those belonging to a family that owns a four-wheeler

Those belonging to a family with annual electricity consumption exceeding 2,400 units

What documents will applicants need?

Eligible women must complete the registration process and submit the required documents before benefits can be transferred to their bank accounts. Applicants must furnish Aadhaar cards, voter identity cards, and documents of family members. They must also submit a self-declaration stating they have been residents of Delhi for at least 10 years and have no criminal record.

Two options for monthly deposits

The beneficiaries will have two options for receiving the monthly assistance. Under the first option, ₹1,500 will be deposited into a recurring deposit (RD) or fixed deposit (FD), while the remaining ₹1,000 will be credited to a digital rupee wallet usable only for goods and services permitted under the government's prescribed list.

Alternatively, women may choose to have the entire ₹2,500 deposited into an RD or FD, an option the government said aims to encourage long-term savings and capital creation.

The recurring deposit will have a three-year lock-in period, after which the accumulated amount, along with the interest earned, will be credited to the beneficiary's bank account