Delhi likely to see light rain today as monsoon gains pace across country

Weather conditions remained largely typical for the monsoon season across much of India on Saturday. The southwest monsoon is advancing further into more parts of Gujarat, the remaining areas of Madhya Pradesh, and additional parts of Rajasthan and Haryana, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The latest advance marks a further expansion of the rain-bearing system into northwest India, although parts of western Rajasthan are yet to receive the seasonal rains. The active monsoon phase is expected to sustain widespread rainfall across several regions over the next few days.

Delhi weather today

For the national capital, the IMD has forecast a generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of very light rain or light rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph, reaching up to 50 kmph during the afternoon or evening at isolated places. The weather is expected to remain humid despite intermittent showers. The maximum temperature is likely to remain between 34 and 36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to hover around 26 to 28 degrees Celsius.

Red alert in Mumbai for heavy rain

Mumbai is set to witness intense rainfall over the weekend. The IMD has issued a red alert for today, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall across the city and suburbs, with isolated extremely heavy showers and gusty winds of up to 60 kmph. Despite the heavy rain, civic authorities said public transport services remain operational, although commuters reported delays on the suburban railway network. Several parts of the city recorded more than 100 mm of rainfall during the 24 hours ending at 8 am on Saturday.

IMD has also forecast heavy rainfall over Gujarat, Konkan and Goa, Maharashtra, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places over coastal Karnataka, eastern Rajasthan, Telangana and Vidarbha, while heavy rainfall is expected across parts of the Northeast, the Himalayan region, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Marathwada and coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph are likely at isolated places over Delhi, Gujarat, Konkan and Goa, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, Telangana, Karnataka and parts of the Northeast. Strong surface winds are also expected over Karnataka, Lakshadweep and Rayalaseema.

Hot and humid conditions persist

Hot and humid weather conditions are likely to persist over isolated pockets of Tamil Nadu, coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining areas where rainfall activity is expected to remain relatively subdued compared with the rest of the country. Marine conditions are also expected to remain rough, with squally winds of up to 55 kmph, gusting to 65 kmph, over parts of the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal. Fishermen have been advised to avoid venturing into affected areas.