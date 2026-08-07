Delhi logs 1,349 swine flu, 1,379 dengue cases this monsoon; no fatalities

Delhi has reported 1,349 cases of H1N1 ( swine flu ) this season so far, a sharp increase from 229 recorded till Sept last year. No deaths have been recorded this year, said Delhi’s Health Minister Pankaj Singh.

The national capital has also reported 1,379 dengue cases so far, including around 200 patients from outside Delhi.

Singh said that government hospitals are “fully prepared” to handle patients as cases rise.

"Regular testing for H1N1 is being carried out, and around 1,349 people have tested positive so far this year, with the cases increasing this monsoon,” Singh said, quoted PTI.

He added, “All of them are undergoing treatment, and many of them got treated and went home. I am happy to say that there has been no mishap due to either dengue or H1N1. The Delhi government, the Health Department and all our hospitals are fully prepared to deal with these diseases.”

The health minister urged people not to panic, and added that the government has instructed hospitals to remain vigilant, closely monitor hotspot areas and ensure prompt treatment of patients.

What is H1N1?

Also called Swine flu, H1N1 is a type of influenza A virus. It was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2009, when an estimated 284,400 died from the flu.

According to Mayo Clinic, symptoms of H1N1 usually start with fever, but not always. Other symptoms include aching muscles, chills and sweats, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, watery, red eyes, eye pain, body aches, headache, tiredness and weakness, diarrhea. Some patients also feel sick to the stomach vomiting, but this is more common in children than adults.

H1N1 flu symptoms develop around one to four days after a person is exposed to the virus.