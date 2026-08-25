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Home / India News / Delhi logs 2,308 H1N1 cases, CM Rekha Gupta calls emergency review meet

Delhi logs 2,308 H1N1 cases, CM Rekha Gupta calls emergency review meet

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh on Tuesday said that Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has called for an emergency review meeting amid a rise in influenza cases in the national capital.

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2026 | 3:58 PM IST

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Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh on Tuesday said that Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has called for an emergency review meeting amid a rise in influenza cases in the national capital.

Asserting that the situation was under control with adequate doctors and medicines, Singh said Delhi has reported around 3,000 influenza cases this year, which included 2,308 H1N1 infections.

Singh said this at a press conference that followed a review meeting with senior officials of the Health Department, MCD, NDMC and Delhi Cantonment Board.

"There is no problem of doctors, staff or medicines. The chief minister has called an emergency review meeting. I assure you there is no problem, everything is under control," Singh said.

 

He said the meeting was held to review the arrangements and preparedness for H1N1, or seasonal influenza, as well as vector-borne diseases in Delhi.

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"There is no need for panic. Patients are coming, but they are getting treated and then going back. Isolation wards have been created in every hospital. If any patient complains of not being provided a bed, action will be taken against the hospital," the minister said.

At 2,308 cases, H1N1 infections account for the vast majority of influenza cases reported in Delhi this year, while the remaining are of other strains of influenza.

H1N1 infection, commonly known as swine flu, usually presents with fever, cough, sore throat, headache, body aches and fatigue. Those with persistent high fever, breathing difficulty, chest pain, confusion or worsening symptoms are advised to seek medical attention promptly.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Delhi Rekha Gupta

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First Published: Aug 25 2026 | 3:58 PM IST