Delhi Lok Adalat on October 25: How to settle your pending traffic challans

Vehicle owners with pending traffic challans in Delhi can seek settlement at the National Lok Adalat on October 25, 2026 (Sunday). The event was first set to be held on October 10 and later moved to October 25.

The Delhi Traffic Police has opened online downloads for eligible challans, which will be available from October 19 to October 24, subject to the limits being exhausted. Only eligible compoundable challans and notices pending in virtual courts up to June 30, 2026, will be considered, according to the information posted by Delhi Legal Service Authority on X.

The Lok Adalat will run from 10 am to 4 pm across seven court complexes. Motorists must attend the court specified on their challan slip.

What is a Lok Adalat, and what happens there

The Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) and Delhi Traffic Police are jointly organising the event, which settles civil and compoundable criminal cases amicably, excluding divorce matters. It is not a regular trial. A magistrate-led bench hears the motorist and disposes of the challan on the spot.

However, Lok Adalat does not guarantee a waiver or reduction in the fine. The outcome depends on the offence, its eligibility and the applicable rules. Motorists should confirm the amount payable during the proceedings rather than assume that attending the Lok Adalat will reduce the penalty.

At the July 12 special Lok Adalat, 10,453 of 11,689 referred challans were disposed of.

How to settle your pending traffic challan

Motorists should follow these steps:

Check the challan: Visit the Parivahan e-Challan portal and check whether the challan has been sent to court. Check eligibility: Confirm that the challan falls within the eligible category and the June 30, 2026 cut-off. Download the slip: Use the Delhi Traffic Police Lok Adalat portal to download the required challan slip. Check the venue: The slip specifies the court complex, court number and hearing time. Attend only the designated venue. Attend the hearing: Carry the printed slip, challan details, vehicle registration certificate, driving licence and photo identification. Complete the settlement: Follow the directions issued at the hearing, pay the amount determined and retain the receipt and settlement record.

The seven court complexes are Tis Hazari, Patiala House, Karkardooma, Rohini, Saket, Dwarka and Rouse Avenue.

How to download the Lok Adalat challan slip

The download facility opened on October 19 at 10 am. Motorists can follow these steps:

Open the official Delhi Traffic Police Lok Adalat portal. Enter the vehicle registration number or challan number, as prompted, and complete the captcha. Check the eligible challans or notices displayed and select the ones to be taken up for settlement. Complete OTP verification using the mobile number linked to the vehicle, where required. Follow the portal's instructions to generate and download the challan slip. Save or print the slip and note the assigned court complex, court number and reporting time.

The daily download limit is 50,000 challans or notices, subject to an overall cap of 2 lakh. The facility is scheduled to remain available until October 24, but may close earlier if the quota is exhausted.

Vehicle owners who cannot download a slip should check the official portal for eligibility and availability. A pending challan does not automatically qualify for settlement at the Lok Adalat.