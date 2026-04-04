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Home / India News / Delhi mandates LPG supply to businesses only if they have PNG connection

Delhi mandates LPG supply to businesses only if they have PNG connection

According to the order, in areas where PNG infrastructure is not yet in place, consumers will be required to submit an application expressing their intent to switch to PNG once it becomes available

LPG, LPG cylinders, cylinder, cylinders, LPG Crisis

Under the revised rules, commercial and industrial consumers will be eligible to receive LPG supplies only if they are registered with the concerned oil marketing company (OMC) (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2026 | 2:08 PM IST

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The Delhi government has tightened norms for the supply of commercial LPG cylinders, making it mandatory for businesses to either have or apply for a piped natural gas (PNG) connection in areas where the network is available, according to an official order.

In an order issued by the Food, Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department on April 2, the government amended a key clause of its recently notified policy on distribution of commercial LPG cylinders.

Under the revised rules, commercial and industrial consumers will be eligible to receive LPG supplies only if they are registered with the concerned oil marketing company (OMC) and have applied for a PNG connection, wherever the network exists.

 

According to the order, in areas where PNG infrastructure is not yet in place, consumers will be required to submit an application expressing their intent to switch to PNG once it becomes available.

Officials said OMCs will be required to verify documents at least once to ensure compliance with these conditions. Records of consumers who have expressed intent to shift to PNG will also be shared with Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) for further action.

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" When supplying to commercial gas consumers, the OMCs shall at least once collect documentation records to ensure that the consumer is registered with the OMC and has either applied for a PNG connection or has submitted an application indicating the intent to obtain a PNG connection upon its availability," the order stated.

The order also provides some flexibility. Businesses that need LPG alongside PNG for their operations can apply to the additional commissioner of the department, explaining their needs. A decision on such requests will be taken in consultation with the three OMCs.

"The OMCs could also collect such applications and submit to the Additional Commissioner for a prompt decision. The Additional Commissioner shall promptly dispose of the same in consultation with the three Oil Marketing Companies," the order stated.

The rest of the policy, notified on March 26 along with a subsequent addendum, will remain unchanged, the order said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Delhi lpg crisis LPG lpg cylinder Delhi government

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First Published: Apr 04 2026 | 2:06 PM IST

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