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Delhi may get rain, thunderstorms today; heavy rain in Odisha, Chhattisgarh

The national capital is likely to see a maximum temperature of 32-34 degrees Celsius, while a low-pressure area over Bay of Bengal is expected to bring rainfall across several states

kolkata Rains, Rains

Odisha is under a very heavy rain warning for September 11, with the IMD also forecasting thunderstorms, lightning and squalls (Photo: PTI)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

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Delhi woke to a warm and humid morning on Friday, with the minimum temperature at Safdarjung settling at 27.2 degrees Celsius, 1.6 degrees above the seasonal average. The city recorded no rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Thursday. 
The minimum temperatures across Delhi were in the range of 23-27 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). 
The national capital is likely to remain generally cloudy on Friday, with a spell of very light to light rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning at many places during the morning to forenoon. Another spell of light rain is likely from the afternoon to night. 
 
The maximum temperature in Delhi is likely to settle at 32-34 degrees Celsius, while the minimum could remain between 25 and 27 degrees Celsius, the IMD said. 
The city recorded a maximum temperature of 36.6 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung on Thursday, 3.1 degrees above normal. The IMD has not issued a weather warning for Delhi on September 11. 

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The weather is expected to remain unsettled over the weekend. Delhi could see light rain at many places on September 12 while another spell of light rain is forecast on September 13.

All India weather forecast

Rainfall activity is likely to remain concentrated over parts of central, eastern and southern India on Friday. 
The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Odisha and Chhattisgarh, while heavy rain is also likely at isolated places over parts of Andhra Pradesh and several other states. 
Odisha is under a very heavy rain warning for September 11, with the IMD also forecasting thunderstorms, lightning and squalls. The weather department has said isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Odisha and Chhattisgarh on September 11. 
The rain activity is linked to a low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas, along with associated cyclonic circulation. A trough extending across Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand towards the system is also influencing weather over northern and central parts of the country. 
Heavy rainfall is also likely over parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Jharkhand, Kerala and Mahe, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Vidarbha and West Bengal and Sikkim. 
The IMD has also forecast thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds at isolated places over parts of Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Vidarbha, while squally winds could affect parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh.
 

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First Published: Sep 11 2026 | 9:09 AM IST