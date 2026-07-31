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Home / India News / Delhi may get some rain; IMD warns of heavy showers in Gujarat, Maharashtra

Delhi may get some rain; IMD warns of heavy showers in Gujarat, Maharashtra

Cloudy skies, rain and thunderstorms are expected to keep temperatures in check in Delhi on Friday, while the IMD has issued heavy rainfall warnings for more than a dozen states across the country

Rains

Very heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, eastern Rajasthan, Karnataka, Kerala, Goa, Punjab, and parts of Madhya Pradesh (Photo: PTI)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2026 | 9:32 AM IST

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Delhi residents woke up to a pleasant Friday as the morning temperature remained relatively lower, around 25 degrees Celsius. The national capital is likely to witness rainfall, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting generally cloudy skies and one or two spells of light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning later in the day. 
Maximum temperatures are expected to hover around 34 to 36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may be around 26 degrees Celsius. Rain is likely to provide some relief from the heat, but humid conditions are expected to persist across the region.

Heavy rain continues in parts of India

Across the country, the IMD has forecast widespread monsoon activity, with heavy to very heavy rainfall over Gujarat and Maharashtra on Friday. 
 
Very heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, eastern Rajasthan, Karnataka, Kerala, Goa, Punjab, and parts of Madhya Pradesh. 

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Meanwhile, heavy rainfall has been forecast over Assam and Meghalaya, Bihar, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, West Bengal, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Telangana. 
The IMD has also warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph over Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Kerala, Lakshadweep, and Madhya Pradesh. Gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are likely over Bihar, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, Rajasthan and Telangana. Strong surface winds are expected over Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, and Telangana.

Heat and humidity persist

Most parts of the country are expected to experience warm and humid weather under active monsoon conditions. Daytime temperatures are likely to remain in the low to mid-30 degrees Celsius across much of northern, central, and eastern India, while humidity levels are expected to remain high, particularly in the Indo-Gangetic plains and coastal regions.  
The weather office has also issued marine warnings, with squally winds of 45-55 kmph, gusting to 65 kmph, likely over parts of the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the affected sea areas until conditions improve.
   

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First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 9:31 AM IST