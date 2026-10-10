Saturday, October 10, 2026 | 06:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi Metro extends closure of 45 stations till 10 pm amid protest

Delhi Metro extends closure of 45 stations till 10 pm amid protest

The stations, which were earlier scheduled to reopen at 6 pm, will continue to remain closed till 10 pm on Saturday, the DMRC said in a revised service update

Metro, Delhi Metro

Delhi Metro (File photo used for representative purposes)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2026 | 6:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday extended the closure of entry and exit gates at 45 metro stations by four hours till 10 pm amid security arrangements for the CJP protest in the national capital.

The stations, which were earlier scheduled to reopen at 6 pm, will continue to remain closed till 10 pm on Saturday, the DMRC said in a revised service update.

The situation will be reviewed by security agencies and further updates will be shared accordingly, it said.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) had called for a demonstration to demand Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, accusing him of masterminding voter-list manipulation during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll and other irregularities related to Form 6, used for voter registration.

 

The restrictions were initially imposed from 9 pm on Friday for security reasons ahead of the protest.

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul

Rahul Gandhi urges youth to keep protesting, vows to defeat Modi govt

Security personnel stand guard as heavy police deployment and entry restrictions are enforced opposite the Jeevan Bharati Building at Connaught Place Outer Circle, in New Delhi

CJP protest: Over 3,000 detained as Delhi Police cracks down on protesters

Sambit Patra, sambit

CJP protest a 'flop show', victory of democracy over mobocracy: BJP

Arvind Kejriwal

CJP protest: Kejriwal, Mamata, Pinarayi Vijayan, and other leaders detained

Shashi Tharoor, Shashi, Tharoor

GenZ deserves better than 'undeclared Emer-GenZ': Tharoor slams govt action

On Friday, the DMRC had revised its earlier advisory, reducing the number of stations facing entry and exit restrictions from 57 to 45. The curbs were imposed following a request from Delhi Police in view of the anticipated protest and concerns over crowd movement towards sensitive locations.

The restrictions cover several key stations across the metro network, including Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, Patel Chowk, Janpath, Mandi House, ITO, Kashmere Gate and New Delhi.

Interchange facilities were allowed at the affected stations, except New Delhi metro station, under the earlier advisory.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Nicobar islands

Great Nicobar project: PIL jurisprudence and tribal rights explained

SC, Supreme Court

Form 6 row puts ECI's powers under Article 324 to the Supreme Court test

Sharjeel Imam

Delhi court says Sharjeel Imam flouted bail terms, but refuses cancellation

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant

'Child in conflict with law' describes a circumstance, not identity: CJI

Tahir Hussain

Tahir Hussain convicted in 2020 Delhi riots case; 12 others acquitted

Topics : Delhi Metro Jantar Mantar Protest

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsCJP Protest in DelhiQ2 Results TodayHospital stocksINDIA Bloc ProtestRBI Hikes Repo RateRBI Repo Rate Hike HistoryOTT Release This WeekDelhi Metro closes entry, exit

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 10 2026 | 6:57 PM IST