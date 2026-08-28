Delhi-NCR likely to get rain on Raksha Bandhan, heavy showers across India

Delhi-NCR is likely to witness light to moderate rain on Friday with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting a generally cloudy sky along with thunderstorms and lightning at several places on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

The showers in Delhi come as the southwest monsoon remains active across several parts of the country. The IMD has also forecast widespread rainfall over the western Himalayas, central and eastern India, the Northeast and the west coast in the coming days.

Several regions are also likely to see heavy rainfall, while very heavy rain has been forecast over parts of Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam and Meghalaya.

Delhi weather forecast

The capital is likely to see very light to light rain at many places on Friday, with moderate rain possible at isolated locations. Thunderstorms and lightning are also likely during the forenoon and afternoon, followed by another spell of light rain at a few places during the evening or night, according to the IMD.

The maximum temperature is likely to remain between 34 and 36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature recorded at Safdarjung was 27.8 degrees Celsius on Friday morning.

Rainfall activity is expected to ease from Saturday, with partly cloudy skies forecast over Delhi and no rain expected in the subsequent days. Maximum temperatures could rise to around 35-37 degrees Celsius over the weekend.

Weather across India

The western Himalayan region is likely to receive fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, with heavy rain forecast over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Central India is also expected to remain wet, with widespread rainfall likely over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh.

In eastern India, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal, West Bengal and Sikkim are expected to receive heavy showers through the week. Odisha could witness isolated very heavy rainfall from August 28 to 31.

The Northeast is likely to remain under an active monsoon spell, with fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya and Tripura.

Maharashtra, Gujarat, Konkan and Goa are likely to receive scattered showers till September 2.

Southern peninsular India is also expected to see isolated to scattered rainfall over several areas, while fairly widespread to widespread rain is likely over Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep and coastal Karnataka.

Fishermen warned

The IMD has advised fishermen to avoid several areas of the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal amid rough weather till September 1.

In the Arabian Sea, adverse conditions are likely along and off the Somalia and Oman coasts and over parts of the west-central and southwest Arabian Sea.

In the Bay of Bengal, fishermen have been warned about conditions off the south Tamil Nadu coast, the Gulf of Mannar, the Comorin area, parts of the southwest Bay of Bengal adjoining Sri Lanka and the Andaman Sea.

Rough conditions are also expected along and off the West Bengal and north Odisha coasts, as well as parts of the central and southeast Bay of Bengal.