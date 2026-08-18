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Home / India News / Delhi Neet protests: SC to form panel to probe police excess allegations

Delhi Neet protests: SC to form panel to probe police excess allegations

The Supreme Court has said that the video footage of the July 20 Parliament march will be handed over to a high-powered committee comprising former judges, an ex-CBI director, and a former DGP

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A view of Supreme Court of India (Photo:PTI)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2026 | 2:37 PM IST

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The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it will constitute a committee to examine allegations of police excesses during students' march to Parliament in July against Neet paper leak. The panel will comprise former judges, a former CBI director and a former state DGP, the court said.
 
The court also directed that video footage of the July 20 Parliament march be handed over to the committee for examination. The panel will look into allegations of police action against student protesters, as Delhi Police have denied using excessive force during the demonstrations.
 
A Bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana said the order formally constituting the high-powered committee would be issued on Wednesday. The court will first consider suggestions from the parties on other members who could be included in the panel.
 
 
The committee will also examine complaints by female protesters who alleged they were targeted during the July 20 demonstration and in other areas. The court is expected to examine video footage and CCTV recordings of the violence and the police response during the march.

FIRs against student protesters

The Bench also asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to provide details of FIRs registered against student protesters, indicating that the court could consider exercising its powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to provide relief in the cases.

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The court stressed the impact of the criminal cases on students, noting that they have a future ahead of them and a constitutionally protected right to protest under Article 19.
 
The observations came as the court considered a plea seeking the quashing of FIRs against students involved in the protests. 

Centre's stand on protesters

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court that police had identified more than 2,800 "anti-social elements" allegedly involved in the violence during the protest. The Centre has argued that people with a "history of grave and heinous offences" should not be treated in the same manner as students who participated peacefully in the demonstrations.
 
On August 3, the Supreme Court clarified that its reference to "criminal antecedents" in an earlier order on the release of student protesters was limited to those involved in grave and heinous offences. It also said states could close or withdraw FIRs against other students in accordance with law.

What happened on July 20?

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest march on July 20 saw clashes between protesters and security personnel as demonstrators attempted to move towards Parliament. Security personnel used lathis and tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.

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Topics : NEET protests Protest Jantar Mantar Supreme Court Delhi Police BS Web Reports

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First Published: Aug 18 2026 | 1:46 PM IST