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Home / India News / Delhi Police arrests Mysuru man for sending over 1,100 hoax bomb threats

Delhi Police arrests Mysuru man for sending over 1,100 hoax bomb threats

The arrest comes amid a recent spate of bomb threat messages being sent to the Delhi High Court, assembly and several educational and government institutions

Delhi Police

The accused, identified as Srinivas Louis, 47, was apprehended from his rented accommodation on Saturday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2026 | 9:43 AM IST

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Delhi Police has arrested a man from Mysuru in Karnataka for allegedly sending more than 1,100 hoax bomb threats to schools, high courts and government offices across the country, officials said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Srinivas Louis, 47, was apprehended from his rented accommodation on Saturday following a joint operation by Delhi Police and local police teams, the officials said.

The arrest comes amid a recent spate of bomb threat messages being sent to the Delhi High Court, assembly and several educational and government institutions.

Police said Louis is a postgraduate and a native of Bengaluru. He is currently unemployed and lives with his mother, a retired government employee.

 

"Preliminary investigation suggests that he may have been under mental stress. During initial interrogation, the accused confessed to sending over 1,100 threat messages across the country via emails and other communication platforms," a senior officer said.

Multiple FIRs had been registered in different states following the threats, police said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Bomb Threat Calls Email threat Bengaluru Delhi Police Delhi Hoax bomb call

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First Published: Mar 30 2026 | 9:43 AM IST

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